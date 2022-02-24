ADELANTO — A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to Coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, DC, area, on Wednesday.
Several hundred people rallied in a parking lot in Adelanto before about two dozen trucks and a number of other vehicles hit the road. It wasn’t clear how many intended to go all the way.
“To the truck drivers around the world: Now is your time to stand up. Now is your time to usher in a renaissance time of freedom,” truck driver and event organizer Brian Brase told the rally. “Do not bow down.”
It was one of several US convoys organized online and modeled on the recent Canadian truckers’ protests that shut down US-Canadian border crossings and besieged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, for weeks.
The CoVid B.S. Hoax is getting very old. When CoVid first appeared we had to be safe not knowing the effects of CoVid....but if you are still wearing a mask, and are afraid....you should hide under your bed and never come out. CoVid has now become an Excuse for Failures, and a tool used by Power Hungry Political Scum. You have "Useful Idiots" (aka Cowards) that lack intelligence (we call them Democrats) that will always live in fear of "CoVid". Seems the Truckers have had enough of the "Double Standard" B.S. and the bottom feeding POS News media will no doubt will give the Truckers labels that all the MSM Weasels agree to. It is no coincidence that every POS News agency uses the same labels on the same day to describe someone that opposes the Scumbags. CBS,NBC,ABC, and CNN, MSNBC all Human Trash (IMHO) and some of China's favorite Scumbags. If you watch these stations for anything else besides the "local weather"...you are being played by Human Waste.
