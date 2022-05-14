RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — A contract wildland firefighter who was killed by a falling tree in California last week has been brought home by a convoy of fellow firefighters.
The convoy escorted the body of Darin Banks, 26, on a long journey, Thursday, from Modesto to a mortuary in Red Bluff, where he lived.
Firefighters from local agencies saluted along the 200-mile route, KRCR-TV reported.
Banks was struck by a dead tree that unexpectedly fell while assigned to a hand crew preparing an area for a prescribed burn in Tuolumne County on May 6, according to Jess R. Wills, president of Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression Inc.
