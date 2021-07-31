LOS ANGELES — A state appeals court panel on Friday upheld the convictions of two men for the shooting death of a man in Glendale over comments he made to a woman he met at a nightclub.
The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the defense’s contention that there was insufficient evidence to support the murder convictions of Laquan Donte Parker of Suisin City and Brandon Jamal Perkins of Stockton for the June 25, 2016, killing of Phillip Niles Jr.
In their 36-page ruling, the appellate court justices noted that “There is substantial evidence defendant Perkins aided and abetted Parker by, among other things, firing his gun after defendant Parker shot Niles” and that there was “ample evidence at trial that the jury could have relied on to conclude Niles was not dead at the time defendant Perkins fired the shots from the Beretta handgun.”
A woman with whom Parker was in a relationship met the victim at a West Hollywood club and went with a group of people to a Glendale apartment complex, where the victim called the woman derogatory names after learning that she and another woman worked in the adult entertainment industry, according to the appellate court panel’s opinion.
The woman called Parker to pick her up from the apartment complex, where a confrontation ensued between Niles and the defendants, according to the ruling.
Niles — who had recently moved from Daytona Beach, Florida, to Los Angeles — was shot multiple times in front of the apartment building in the 1700 block of North Verdugo Road. He ran a short distance before collapsing in the 1600 block of The Midway Street.
Parker was convicted in 2018 of first-degree murder and sentenced in 2019 to 45 years to life in state prison, while Perkins was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to more than 26 years to life in state prison.
