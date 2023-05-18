LOS ANGELES — A state appellate court panel on Wednesday upheld a Lancaster man’s conviction for the shooting death of an all-terrain vehicle enthusiast in the desert more than nine years ago.

The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the defense’s contention that Arturo Lopez’s attorney provided ineffective assistance of counsel in his retrial by failing to object to testimony from two of the defendant’s former girlfriends about his prior firearm use.

