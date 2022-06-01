ROSAMOND — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies, on Monday, arrested a man in Rosamond on multiple charges, including possession of a gun as a convicted felon, according to Kern County Sheriff’s officials.
At about 8 p.m., deputies went to Astoria Avenue and 65th Street West for an investigation into stolen property. During the course of that investigation, they found a travel trailer that had been reported stolen, and detained Jason Honeycutt, 47, of Rosamond.
In searching the stolen trailer, deputies also found a loaded firearm, with altered serial numbers.
After a records search showed that Honeycutt is a convicted felon, he was arrested on charges of being a convicted felon with a firearm, as well as grand theft vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and altering a firearm identification number, according to Kern County Sheriff’s officials.
He is expected to appear in Kern County Superior Court, today.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.