LOS ANGELES — A man who was convicted of murdering his on-again, off-again girlfriend in East Los Angeles and a man in Whittier in crimes that occurred just over a decade apart was sentenced, Friday, to two consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.

Superior Court Judge Larry Paul Fidler told Jose “Joe” Luis Saenz, that he was as “cold-blooded” a killer as he had ever come across in four decades on the bench and 10 years as a defense attorney.

