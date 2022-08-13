Small and diverse Antelope Valley contracting firms are eligible to participate in a regional Contractor Development and Bonding Program designed to help the firms in bidding and obtaining work on infrastructure development and other publicly-funded construction projects.

The CDABP will provide bonding assistance, financing, technical support, education, training, and other services to underserved businesses. The no-cost program is sponsored by LA County and Metro and administered by Merriwether and Williams Insurance Services.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.