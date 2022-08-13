Small and diverse Antelope Valley contracting firms are eligible to participate in a regional Contractor Development and Bonding Program designed to help the firms in bidding and obtaining work on infrastructure development and other publicly-funded construction projects.
The CDABP will provide bonding assistance, financing, technical support, education, training, and other services to underserved businesses. The no-cost program is sponsored by LA County and Metro and administered by Merriwether and Williams Insurance Services.
The CDABP benefits businesses anywhere in LA County, including the Antelope Valley.
Businesses in the Antelope Valley are eligible to participate in the CDABP and bid on contracts offered by LA County, Metro, and the City of Los Angeles. They do not need to be in the City of Los Angeles to bid on their contracts.
Metro is also actively working to expand contracting opportunities for Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises through its DVBE Program. The Metro Contractor Development and Bonding Program is designed to expand veterans’ contracting opportunities and support them in successfully bidding on projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.