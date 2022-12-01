Golden Gate Bridge Suicide Net

Patrol officer Nicolas Serrano looks out at a suicide barrier under construction below the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, last year. The lead contractor in charge of building a suicide prevention net on the bridge that is already years behind schedule says it will cost about $400 million.

SAN FRANCISCO — A suicide prevention net on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge that is already years behind schedule will cost about $400 million, more than double its original price, because of problems sparked by the government agency that manages the span, the lead contractors allege.

The allegations filed, Monday, in state court by Shimmick Construction Co. and Danny’s Construction Co. say that changes to and flaws in the government’s net design and the lack of transparency about the deterioration of the bridge’s maintenance platforms have raised the construction price from $142 million to at least $398 million.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Maybe Californians should start voting for the Republicans.... and save $400 million. ;)

