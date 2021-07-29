LANCASTER — The City Council awarded Rancho Cucamonga-based Ferreira Construction Co. Inc. an estimated $2.7 million contract for Phase 1 of the State Route 138/14 Avenue K interchange improvements.
Ferreira Construction will construct a recycled water line along Avenue K from 15th to 10th streets west. Ferreira was the lowest responsible bidder. The City Council unanimously awarded the public works contract Tuesday night as part of the consent calendar.
The project will be funded with a Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority grant with Measure R Highway Program funds.
Measure R is the half-cent sales tax approved by Los Angeles County voters in 2008 to finance new transportation projects and programs, and accelerate those already in the pipeline. In 2011, the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition was allocated $200 million through Measure R to help design and construct portions of State Route 138 within the county.
In Lancaster, the projects include improvements to the interchanges at avenues G, J, K and L, and Columbia Way (Avenue M).
