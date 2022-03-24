CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council unanimously approved a contract, on Tuesday, with Doug Dunford to be California City’s next city manager, ending a months-long search.
“We’re very exciting to have Mr. Dunford coming aboard here,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
Dunford is serving as city manager of Gustine, a city of about 6,000 residents in the northern Central Valley.
He will officially start in Cal City, on May 2, to provide time to fulfill his obligations to the city of Gustine, Interim City Attorney Victor Ponto said.
The City Council, on Tuesday, also agreed to extend Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose’s contract through April 27, as part of the transition to Dunford.
The contract is for an initial three-year term, through July 1, 2025, with year-to-year extensions beyond that.
“I fully support this candidate and believe that it is in the best interest of California City to approve this contract,” Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff said.
Dunford’s annual salary will be $180,000, a negotiated salary that Ponto said is commensurate to that in surrounding cities, if not slightly lower. He did not provide any examples of comparable city manager salaries during the Council presentation.
In the city of Tehachapi, which has similar population to Cal City, the city manager’s salary is $201,000 annually, according to city salary documents.
Dunford will also receive $400 monthly for using his own vehicle for city business. Such use will be covered under the city’s insurance policy.
He will receive 80 hours each of sick leave and vacation leave at the start of the contract and then accumulate them at a rate of 3.69 hours and 5.59 hours, each two-week pay period, for sick and vacation leave, respectively.
If Dunford is fired without cause, he will be paid six months’ salary or the remainder of the contract, whichever is less, according to the contract.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio had questions about the timing of Dunford’s first evaluation, which the contract states will be within the first six months, then annually after that.
“I want to do everything in our power to set up our new city manager for success, and the first step, in my opinion, is we have shared expectations,” she said. “There will be potholes in the road, but if we have shared expectations, then we can go through the potholes together.”
O’Laughlin said the city will hold a public town hall meeting, early in Dunford’s tenure, to discuss, in a public forum, expectations for his tenure.
“Have that conversation, where the public could listen in on it, and lay out some of the concerns, issues, timelines, audit and budget and all those things that need to be addressed,” she said.
In answer to a concern raised by a resident, the city’s labor attorney Tom O’Connell said Dunford was fully vetted by his office and the recruiting firm hired for the city manager search. The background check and investigation did not reveal any concerns.
“No red flags — there were no concerns brought by either the recruiter or through any of the background investigations,” O’Connell said.
According to his LinkedIn account, Dunford has been city manager in Gustine, since May 2017. Prior to that, he served as the city’s police chief for more than six years.
His background is primarily in law enforcement, including 11 years as a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy and two other stints as police chief in different Central Valley cities, as well as captain of the San Bernardino office of the BNSF Railroad police.
Referring to his time as a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy, Mayor Pro Tem said Dunford is familiar with the area.
“He has a tie to the area,” he said.
In October, the city began searching for a new city manager, to replace former city manager Anna Linn, who resigned in July 2020.
Ambrose was hired on a $10,000-per-month, six-month contract. It was extended on a month-by-month basis in January, at the same salary, while the Council continued its search for a new city manager.
Her predecessor, Linn, earned $114,797 annually, under her original three-year contract, awarded, in September 2019.
The city contracted with a recruitment firm, Ralph Anderson & Associates, to conduct a search. The Council held an initial round of interviews, on Feb. 9, and again with the final three candidates, on Feb. 23, before negotiating a contract with Dunford.
