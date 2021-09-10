PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District will use a consultant to assist with compliance issues with the Child Nutritional Services department.
Keppel trustees, on Tuesday, unanimously and without discussion approved a contract worth up to $20,000 with consultant Lynette Rock to assist with compliance with Los Angeles County regulations in conjunction with the California Department of Education requirements.
Rock’s duties include assist Child Nutritional Services with monitoring budget changes due to COVID-19; assist the department with LA County and state food safety state requirements; assist with Child Nutrition Services professional food safety certificates; and aid the bidding process for a new freezer.
