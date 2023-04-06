CALIFORNIA CITY — Acting City Manager Inge Elmes will receive up to 20 hours of professional coaching and mentoring with consultant Bakertilly US, after the City Council unanimously approved a $5,000 consulting contract at its March 28 meeting.
Elmes, the city’s Off-Highway Vehicle program manager, was appointed to serve as acting city manager effective March 9, as the city continues its search for someone to fill the position full-time.
Her appointment as acting city manager is temporary, with a 960-hour limit, or when the city hires a full-time city manager, if that comes first. After that, she will return to the OHV manager position full-time.
The consulting contract with Bakertilly calls for creating a tailored plan based on Elmes’ goals and objectives. Coaching will be provided one hour per week for up to 20 weeks. The cost is $240 per hour.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio supported the coaching, but also suggested holding a town hall meeting for public input to set goals and priorities for the acting city manager.
“For us to have a town hall on a matter of $5,000, it would seem to take away a lot of the citizens’ dollars to deal with a matter of $5,000,” Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith said.
He agreed that the $240 per hour cost seemed expensive, but would be worth it to potentially save thousands of dollars in lawsuits that could arise from mistakes made.
Public comment on the contract was split, with resident Shawn Bradley questioning the need to provide coaching to someone who is in the position temporarily.
Mayor Kelly Kulikoff said it is rare for a city manager to come forward with a request to try and better their job and the city and for such a small amount of money.
“I absolutely believe Inge is doing a good thing in asking for a coach,” Macedonio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.