CALIFORNIA CITY — Acting City Manager Inge Elmes will receive up to 20 hours of professional coaching and mentoring with consultant Bakertilly US, after the City Council unanimously approved a $5,000 consulting contract at its March 28 meeting.

Elmes, the city’s Off-Highway Vehicle program manager, was appointed to serve as acting city manager effective March 9, as the city continues its search for someone to fill the position full-time.

