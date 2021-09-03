LANCASTER — Creative Consulting, the design firm that created Eastside Union School District’s new flaming E logo, will work with the District to develop school site logos, promotional videos, a branding guide and still images to support the work of the District.
Eastside District trustees unanimously approved a consulting agreement worth up to $30,000 with Creative Consulting at their regular meeting on Wednesday.
The contract is part of the District’s effort toward developing a long-term strategic plan adopted in June 2020 to promote student success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.