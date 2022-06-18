PALMDALE — The City Council, on Thursday, agreed to contract with a consultant to complete the environmental permitting for a planned 1.05-million-square-foot warehouse at the southeast corner of Columbia Way (Avenue M) and 10th Street West.
The item was approved without discussion as part of the consent agenda, on a 3-0 vote, with Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Councilmember Austin Bishop absent.
The contract with FirstCarbon Solutions is for up to $229,300, which would be reimbursed by the eventual developer, according to the staff report.
The project is on approximately 117 acres of land owned by the now-defunct Redevelopment Agency, and the city is in escrow on its sale.
As part of the approval for the warehouse, the developer must create a Joshua Tree Mitigation Plan and apply for permits from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
According to the staff report from the project’s January approval, the project site has 400 Joshua trees, 18 of which will be maintained in a preservation area.
Of the 353 trees to be removed, about 135 will be transplanted, according to the staff report, and another 29 will be left in the undeveloped areas of the site.
The original developer hired FirstCarbon Solutions to prepare this plan and the various other environmental permitting processes, according to the staff report.
This process is about 90% complete.
However, the original developer, last month, informed the city that it is passing the project on to a different development company. In order to avoid delays in the environmental permitting process, the city will instead step in as the project applicant to complete the process, transferring the applications from the original developer to the city.
To do so, the city is contracting with FirstCarbon Solutions to finish the work they have begun and have been working on for the past year, according to the staff report.
The city was able to award this contract without completing a competitive bid process as it was determined to be the only reasonable and practical source for the work, as using FirstCarbon Solutions saves on costs and avoids delays in obtaining the necessary approvals.
The new development company will reimburse for the contract costs once escrow closes, according to the staff report.
