ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District will use an outside consultant to update the District’s five-year strategic plan.
Acton-Agua Dulce trustees unanimously approved a contract with consultant James Brown of Leadership Associates, at Thursday night’s meeting.
The value of the contract is not to exceed $21,250. Leadership Associates most recently assisted the District, last year, with its search for a new superintendent after the resignation of former Superintendent Larry King, last year. The Board appointed Superintendent Eric Sahakian, in June 2021.
Leadership Associates previously assisted the District with the student strategic plan facilitation, in the 2016-17 school years.
“I’m seeking Board approval for a new contract with Leadership Associates and its consultant for their support to facilitate the strategic planning process with our trustees, of course, to develop an updated District strategic goal initiative,” Sahakian said.
“I just think that it’s nice to have someone from outside that can lead this work so that it doesn’t appear that the plan’s already been decided,” Trustee Kelly Jensen said.
Jensen added the community could be a part of it and express what they would like in the District.
“The strategic plan is something that moves the District forward,” Jensen said, adding the plan is developed with input from the community.
Trustee Ken Pfalzgraf clarified that when Jensen served as Board president, her initiative was to put a strategic plan together.
“It was all about the community; many people participated,” Pfalzgraf said. “It’s time to update this and make sure we’re on the right track with the LCAP and take some more input.”
Brown will facilitate a comprehensive strategic planning process designed to engage the District’s key stakeholders to develop a strategic plan. The contract also dictates that he hold meetings with Sahakian and the strategic plan leadership team.
He will also solicit input through the District’s website and other forms of communication; review student performance data and other key areas of focus such as financial solvency; and work with the District leadership to identify and gather necessary data.
Brown will also work with Sahakian and the Board to clarify roles and responsibilities of the Board, superintendent, leadership team and key stakeholders.
“We will also need to develop a plan for on-going communication,” the contract said.
Brown is expected to present the proposed strategic plan for approval, in October.
