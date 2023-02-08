PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, hired a consultant to help develop a long-awaited Parks and Recreation Master Plan to provide a blueprint for future parks facilities and improvements.
The $240,000 contract was awarded to Portland, Maine-based Berry Dunn McNeil & Parker.
A Parks and Recreation Master Plan has been a goal for years, but the city did not have the means to do so until funds from the city’s Measure AV sales tax were allocated to the project, Parks and Recreation Director Keri Smith said.
With the adoption of the General Plan update, last fall, creating a Master Plan was listed as a top priority in the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Element, she said.
The city sent a Request for Qualifications for the project to 104 vendors, of which 67 reviewed the Request and two submitted proposals, she said.
Of the two proposals, Berry Dunn McNeil & Parker scored highest.
The Master Plan will help guide the Parks and Recreation Department over the next five to 10 years or more, Jeff Milkes, senior consultant for Berry Dunn McNeil & Parker, said.
“These kinds of Master Plans … are very multi-faceted,” he said. “There’s a lot to them.”
The consulting team will work closely with a team from the Parks and Recreation Department throughout the process.
The firm will subcontract with other firms for specialized areas, including RRC Associates, that will conduct community surveys, beginning as soon as March, as part of a needs assessment, to determine what the community wants to see in its parks and recreation facilities.
Among the questions the survey will address are how many parks residents want to see and what goes in them, Milkes said.
The assessment will study what is needed to ensure equity and diversity in park development, ensuring they are equitably distributed so all the community has access, he said.
The needs assessment will also look at any gaps in services, including how far apart parks are located.
“We know that, in your city, the landscape is changing,” Milkes said.
Throughout the Master Plan process, “every step starts with the engagement within your community,” he said.
The information collected will be used to create and later refine a draft plan — and ultimately the final plan. The plan will prioritize the short-, mid- and long-term goals for the Parks and Recreation Department.
The timeline would have the final plan ready, in September, with implementation beginning, in November.
Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcon questioned the firm’s ability to have local knowledge of the community, given its project team’s far-flung members.
The local knowledge will come from the members of the project team in the Parks and Recreation Department, Smith said, along with the many community engagement practices.
“Over many years, the City of Palmdale has taken great pride in its parks,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said. “The staff has put a lot of time and effort into keeping our parks up to date.”
Many visitors from out of town use the parks for soccer and other athletic tournaments, which create economic activity in the city, he said.
