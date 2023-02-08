Parks plan

The city has retained a consultant to help develop Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan, which will help guide the city’s parks for the next decade or more.

PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, hired a consultant to help develop a long-awaited Parks and Recreation Master Plan to provide a blueprint for future parks facilities and improvements.

The $240,000 contract was awarded to Portland, Maine-based Berry Dunn McNeil & Parker.

