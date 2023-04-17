X-59 tail

NASA’s X-59 Quiet Supersonic Technology demonstrator is now a complete structure, as the tail assembly has been installed at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works in Palmdale. System checkouts are underway in preparation for its first flight, possibly by the end of this year.

 Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin

PALMDALE — NASA’s latest X-plane is now a complete structure, as the full tail assembly has been attached to the X-59 at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, where the aircraft has been under development.

Now complete with engine and tail assembly, the aircraft is undergoing system checkouts in preparation for its first flight, hopefully later this year.

