LOS ANGELES — Construction for the LAX Automated People Mover train guideway superstructure over Century Boulevard was completed, airport officials announced, Thursday.
The four-month process of connecting the north and south ends of the guideway above Century Boulevard was completed, on Dec. 16, according to LAX. The 2.25-mile elevated guideway is now 87% complete.
“The Automated People Mover system is coming to life before our eyes, and the sight of the nearly completed guideway helps Angelenos and our guests visualize just how this system will help transform LAX,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports.
“Over the course of four months, the guideway section over Century was safely constructed above one of busiest streets in the city with minimal disruptions to traffic below. We congratulate our project team for reaching this milestone and eagerly anticipate completing the full guideway superstructure next year.”
The milestone, which also transformed the airport’s skyline, was achieved with an innovative cast-in-place segmental construction technique, in which the guideway is built in short segments, one piece at a time. The span of the guideway above Century Boulevard required the construction of 13 segments, each about 15 feet long.
Construction crews are also using the cast-in-place segmental construction technique to construct the remaining sections of the guideway.
The 2.25-mile Automated People Mover is part of a $14.5 billion modernization project at LAX, the largest airport project of its kind in the US.
