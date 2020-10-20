MOJAVE — Drivers traveling on State Route 14 between Rosamond and Mojave may experience intermittent, single-lane closures this week, as construction crews begin preliminary work on the Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project.
The work started Monday and is expected to continue through Friday.
Crews will work on the center median dividing the northbound and southbound lanes and will need to close one lane in each direction. The lane closures can be expected from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday and on from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
