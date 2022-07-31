LOS ANGELES — Construction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin, next summer, to make streetscape improvements for pedestrians and transit riders, officials said, Thursday.
The construction is expected to include an expanded pedestrian zone on part of Hollywood Boulevard, as well as sidewalk dining, bicycle racks, bus shelters, benches and landscaping, according to Los Angeles Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, who represents Hollywood.
