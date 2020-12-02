One impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, no less here in the Antelope Valley than across the state and nation, is the impact on small business, which supplies the largest number of jobs. The dining out sector, which was thundering along before the plague of 2020, is among the hardest hit.
Our local restaurants are barely hanging on. If you are patronizing takeout venues that employ wait staff, the smallest courtesy is to tip generously if you are in a position to do so. Also, write to your elected officials to insist on a meaningful stimulus, the kind that helped avert economic catastrophe earlier in the pandemic.
One of the veteran community’s early socializing casualties was the big weekly gathering called Coffee4Vets, which filled the dining room at Crazy Otto’s on Avenue I to capacity — about 100 vets and their companions, husbands, wives and family members. The host for nearly a decade is Jin Hur, a first-rank public citizen who serves on commissions, volunteers at patriotic cookouts and has one son who’s a Marine and another is a police officer.
Suspending the Tuesday morning meeting turned out to be a wise move. Coffee4Vets Board members went with President Juan “Cold War Paratrooper” Blanco’s judgment and shut down the face-to-face gab-fest a week ahead of the first “shelter in place” order. The average age in the room was 70 and one of the veterans quickly plunged into a 13-week battle for his life with the virus. Another week and many in that room might have been infected and hospital-bound or worse. They were a marching rank of underlying conditions.
As of Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Lancaster marked 73 deaths from COVID-19 and 6,436 cases. The City of Palmdale had 7,753 cases and 83 deaths. In either city, it means a number nearing 1 in 20 people infected. The death rates are much lower, but if either city experienced 70 or 80 homicides or fatal car accidents before the end of the year, you would hear about it.
So, because the cases are racing in Los Angeles County overall, with more than 400,000 cases and deaths surpassing 7,650 of our fellow humans, this is the time for consistency in response of a highly infectious disease. That is what it is — a virus, a highly infectious disease, but one that is confounding because 80% of those who become ill recover — but the virus is capable of killing and it inflicts different levels of suffering on different people.
What is consistency of response? Frankly, how our nation reacted is the opposite of consistent, which is why we have 5% of the world’s population, but nearly 20% of the cases. So, as we await good news and some protection from vaccines over the next several months, consistency of response could save lives and alleviate suffering.
“Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Watch your distance,” that sane guidance comes from Eric Oak, senior vice president of clinical operations at High Desert Medical Group. And it’s the guidance of every medical professional in the country who is keeping faith with the oath of their profession to do no harm.
Because we continue to have people disregarding this simple guidance, the infection chain continues and it doesn’t grow sequentially, it grows exponentially — many more orders of magnitude than one-to-one. That there has been a politicized response to mask wearing and social distance is one of the death-wish tragedies of 2020.
I honestly cannot tell if closing outdoor dining will solve anything and I understand the depth of loss to all the diners, owners and wait staff. It was one of the few aspects of normalcy regained. But I also see people I know and love clinging to indoor, unmasked gatherings and that is one of the main drivers fueling surge after surge of infections and cases, until any semblance of normalcy returns with a competently administered national vaccination regimen.
As for heeding this simple guidance, we have a Marine Corps retired master sergeant who has attended all the Coffee4Vets Board meetings via telephone because he is 80-something. With service in two times of war, he is no snowflake. He is a sensible survival-oriented American hero.
At the risk of the mental health consequences of isolation, if you are older, or have underlying conditions, this time, maybe more than all other times previous, really is the time to hunker down and follow the medical guidance.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he deployed to Iraq twice with a local National Guard unit to cover the war for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans and community health initiatives.
