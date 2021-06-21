PALMDALE — Sixteen Palmdale, Highland and Knight high school students explored college and career options via a variety of astronaut training exercises and science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities through the Advanced Space Academy at Space Camp.
The activities included a 1/6 gravity chair that showed the students what it might be like to walk across the surface of the moon. The students also tested the multi-axis trainer, or MAT, which simulates an astronaut in a tumble spin. It keeps your center of gravity in one place while the rest of your body spins on multiple axises.
The students also experienced neutral buoyancy while SCUBA diving in the Underwater Astronaut Trainer. Other activities included flying a jet aircraft simulator and preparing for an extended Mars mission.
Each of the students won a scholarship for the weeklong adventure through the Paul George Foundation.
George is the All-Star forward on the Los Angeles Clippers who helped elevate his team to its first-ever Western Conference finals against the Phoenix Suns. George is also a Knight High School graduate. He was part of the school’s award-winning Digital Design and Engineering Academy when he was a student there.
The 16 students represented two scholarship classes from the 2020 and 2021 school years after last year’s Space Camp was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 scholarship recipients are Knight High students Susan Benites, Tesfa McKinley Jr., Brian Morfin and Aurelia Rachman; Palmdale High students Ezekiel Adeleke, Daisy Garcia and Amelia Nosch; and Highland High student McKenna Grace. The 2021 scholarship recipients are Knight High students Faith Colon, Juliana Gomez, Johnathan Perez, Andrea Sedano Ponce and Kalkidan Samuel; Palmdale High students Aleyssa Coleman and Eileen Pimentel; and Highland High student Baruc Gracia.
Knight High’s Benites, a Class of 2021 graduate who will attend Stanford University in the fall, junior Rachman, sophomore Perez, Highland High seniors Grace and Gracia, and Palmdale High’s Adeleke and Garcia met at Palmdale High last week with chaperones Anthony Hunt and Keisha Como to talk about their experience.
Grace applied for the scholarship because she thought it would be a fun opportunity.
“There was so much that we learned there,” Grace said. “For starters, I learned that there is such a thing as space law and that there’s space lawyers. And then we also learned what actually goes on in Mission Control and on the space shuttle and what exactly those jobs require you to do.”
Garcia, a member of Palmdale High’s Health Careers Academy, learned about space medicine.
“On our last mission I got to be the medical chief officer with McKenna,” Garcia said. “It was so interesting, like, you have to give a certain amount of dosages and then the IV — you have to press it because there’s no gravity up there. There’s career paths for everyone in that field.”
Perez applied for the program because he wants to be an aerospace engineer.
“They would show us what some of the things are made out of that were put onto the space shuttle or the ISS,” Perez said. “We got to see a few design elements of the aircraft like Saturn 5, Apollo 11.”
Adeleke liked the MAT.
“They put you in basically every single position that you could possibly be in,” Adeleke said. “You go upside-down and side by side and things like that.”
“Lots of different fun activities; we went SCUBA diving, it was so deep and then down there was different activities,” Rachman said.
“I really enjoyed all the hands-on projects,” Benites said. “Earlier I wanted to go into civil engineering or environmental but it also made me realize aerospace engineering is an option for me. It’s something I might want to pursue at Stanford.”
They also had activities where they built a heat shield or protective suit for an apple or egg, and also rocket ship and a rover.
The Antelope Valley students met students from Georgia, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.
Each school sent one chaperone. Palmdale High teacher Anthony Hunt, Counselor Keisha Como, and Highland High teacher Jessica Owen’s duties were to make sure everyone arrived safely.
“We were able to allow them to be students and enjoy the journey and then the adults were there to make sure nothing went wrong,” Como said. “We were mission control for the students.”
Hunt said they got to watch the students do the activities.
“We got to watch them SCUBA dive, which was pretty awesome because the tank that they had had windows, so we were able to see them down at the bottom to them at the top. And then we also got to watch them do the climbing wall,” Hunt said. “They were excited to have us come see their missions.”
