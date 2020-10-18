SAN FRANCISCO — A free speech demonstration staged by conservative activists quickly fell apart in downtown San Francisco on Saturday after several hundred counterprotesters surged the area, outnumbering and attacking those gathered, including knocking one in the mouth.
A photographer working for The Associated Press witnessed an activist with Team Save America taken away in an ambulance and an injured San Francisco police officer on the ground by San Francisco’s United Nations Plaza.
Team Save America organized the rally to protest Twitter, which it said squelches conservative speech.
Members of the group wore red “Make America Great Again” Trump campaign hats.
Philip Anderson, the organizer of the event, posted photos to social media of his bloody mouth with a front tooth missing and another hanging loosely.
