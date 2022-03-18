LOS ANGELES — US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry learned in 2018 that he received $30,000 in illegal campaign donations from a Nigerian-born billionaire, but the Nebraska Republican lied and misled federal investigators probing the exchange of illicit dollars, a prosecutor alleged, Thursday.
During opening statements at the nine-term congressman’s federal trial at a Los Angeles courthouse, a defense attorney presented a starkly different version of events. Attorney Glen Summers argued that the only scheme was engineered by federal authorities out to “ambush” Fortenberry and “get him,” after an extensive national investigation of foreign donations involving members of Congress fell flat.
What prosecutors allege “is not what happened,” Summers told the jury of eight women and four men. The federal case amounts to a “failed memory test,” not illegal activities.
The congressman, who is running for reelection, has pleaded not guilty to charges he deliberately misled FBI agents and prosecutors who were investigating the 2016 donations at an LA fundraiser from businessman Gilbert Chagoury, who is of Lebanese descent.
Prosecutors allege Fortenberry, 61, lied about what he knew on two occasions — an interview at his Lincoln home and a follow-up meeting in Washington — and didn’t properly disclose the contribution in his campaign filings.
Fortenberry listened intently from the defense table in front of US District Court Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr., with family members seated in the courtroom.
Prosecutor J. Jamari Buxton told the jury the case comes down to choices and Fortenberry, while given numerous opportunities to confirm the illegal donations and report them, instead went down “an illegal path” of lies and concealment.
