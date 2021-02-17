Students interested in participating in politics may get an opportunity with the help of one local congressman, this summer.
The office of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, will accept applications for summer internships. The deadline is Friday.
Successful applicants are generally college students who have completed at least their first year of post-secondary studies with a minimum 3.0 Grade Point Average. The ideal candidate also possesses good writing and computer skills.
Preference will be given to residents of the state’s 23rd Congressional District, which includes portions of Kern, Tulare and Los Angeles counties. However, all applications will be considered.
For students from the 23rd Congressional District, the summer internship program is scheduled to last eight weeks. Interns will spend two weeks in the Bakersfield district office and six weeks in the Washington, D.C. office, where time is shared between the congressional and leadership offices.
The program for students outside the congressional district is slated to span no more than six weeks in the D.C. office.
Interns are responsible for their own expenses, including transportation and lodging costs. Those students from the congressional district may be eligible to receive a $2,500 stipend before taxes and others may be eligible for a smaller stipend.
While applications must be received no later than Friday, individuals are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible, as application decisions are made on a rolling basis.
Applications and supporting documents should be emailed to Robin.Lake-Foster@mail.house.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.