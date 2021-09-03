LANCASTER — The city’s lawsuit seeking to remove Antelope Valley Healthcare District director Michael Rives from his elected position on the Board is scheduled for a case management conference on Nov. 19.
Rives, who now has an attorney, said the plaintiff, the People of the State of California on the relation of the City of Lancaster, lacks standing to sue him, according to court documents filed last month.
Rives was elected to the hospital Board and the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees, on Nov. 3. The city subsequently sent Rives a letter dated Dec. 14, and signed by Mayor R. Rex Parris asking him to resign or face legal action to remove him.
The letter cited Government Code section 1099, which bars any public officer, whether appointed or elected, from simultaneously holding two public offices that are incompatible and where there is a possibility of a significant clash of duties or loyalties between the offices.
Attorney General Rob Bonta granted Lancaster’s request for a quo warranto suit. He issued an opinion on July 15, finding that the public interest would be served by allowing Lancaster to sue in quo warranto to remove Rives from his seat on the Board.
Since Rives was sworn in to the hospital Board first, he “shall be deemed to have forfeited the first office upon acceding to the second,” according to the law.
According to the July 21 lawsuit — The People of the State of California on the Relation of the City of Lancaster vs. Michael Rives, individually and in his official capacity as member of Antelope Valley Healthcare District — in addition to Rives’ ouster from the Board, the city is asking for an amount exceeding $25,000, including the costs of the proceeding and any other and further relief as the court may deem proper.
Lancaster requested that Rives voluntarily resign from the Board or take a leave of absence until the lawsuit to remove him is resolved, according to a July 28 letter from City Attorney Allison Burns.
Rives had until Aug. 10 to inform Burns whether he intended to voluntarily resign or take a leave of absence from his position as a member of the Board, according to the letter. Otherwise, the city would seek an injunction prohibiting him from participating as a member of the AV Healthcare District Board of Directors while the lawsuit is pending.
That date has since passed and it appears that the city did not seek an injunction. Attorney Steve Fox, who is defending Rives in the case, comes with a unique perspective. Fox is a former AV Healthcare District director and AV College trustee.
Rives has served on both Boards for nine months since he was sworn in to office last December.
Rives’ verified answer to the complaint for quo-warranto (listed as quo warrants or quo warrant in court documents) lists 13 defenses to each cause of action, including that the city lacks standing to sue, is not entitled to have Rives removed from office, or receive the granting of a quo warranto or receive damages.
Rives also alleges that the city is barred from requesting his removal under quo warranto because he has qualified immunity.
“The Plaintiff using authorization from Antelope Valley Healthcare District to sue Defendant in his official capacity as a member of the Antelope Valley Healthcare Board of Directors,” the document said. “This essentially translates into the hospital suing itself, which it cannot do.”
In addition, Rives alleges that the city is barred from the quo warranto action because they filed the action after the six month statute of limitations. Rives is asking the court not to grant the order to remove him from office; dismiss the city’s complaint with prejudice; not grant the quo warranto action; not award the costs of the proceeding to the city; and to award Rives’ costs and attorney fees and any other further relief as the court may deem just and proper, according to court documents.
