PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale’s Summer Concert at the Palmdale Amphitheater will feature rock band Collective Soul, R&B artist Brian McKnight and country artist Gary Allan.
The series kicks off with an evening of fireworks on July 1. McKnight plays a week later on July 8, with Collective Soul hitting the stage on Aug. 5. Allan closes the season on Aug. 19.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. An advance price discount of $5 off general admission concert tickets is available from Friday through May 26.
Regular pricing for this year’s concert series starts at $28 for general admission, $38 for preferred seating, and $48 for stage front standing room only.
New this year is the Top of the Amp VIP experience package, which includes a private tent, 10 tickets including seating, and a cooler stocked with bottled water for $580.
On July 1, the series kicks off with a Fireworks Celebration featuring The Platinum Groove, a high-energy dance band belting out Motown, Top 40, swing, big band and more.
On July 8, experience the award-winning R&B sounds of Brian McKnight, crooning his soulful tunes “Forever” and “I Want You” from his 2017 Genesis album.
Catch Collective Soul on Aug. 5, as they bring the house down with their hits “Shine,” “December,” “The World I Know” and their more recent “Right as Rain,” “Observation of Thoughts,” and “Over Me.”
Allan will close out the season with his signature blend of smoldering vocals and rebellious lyrics on “Till It Felt Like You,” “Trouble Knows Trouble” and “The Hard Way” in a raucous live performance on Aug. 19.
Gates open at 6 pm; performances begin at 8 pm. The Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P), offers free parking. Ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early, as festival-style seating is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. A seat is included with preferred seating tickets; general admission is bring your own low-back chair or blanket. Onsite concessions, including beer and wine, are available for purchase. Outside food, beverages, coolers, and shade canopies are not permitted. Guests are welcome to bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted.
Tickets are available online only. The Palmdale Amphitheater is a cash-free facility; only Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are accepted. Visit PalmdaleAmpitheater.com for details.
