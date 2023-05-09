PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale’s Summer Concert at the Palmdale Amphitheater will feature rock band Collective Soul, R&B artist Brian McKnight and country artist Gary Allan.

The series kicks off with an evening of fireworks on July 1. McKnight plays a week later on July 8, with Collective Soul hitting the stage on Aug. 5. Allan closes the season on Aug. 19.

