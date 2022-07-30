Composting workshop

An indoor composting starter kit will be raffled off at the free home composting workshop offered, on Tuesday, by the Palmdale Water District, Los Angeles County Public Works and the City of Palmdale.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE — Residents are invited to come out and learn more about home composting, on Tuesday, in a workshop provided by the Palmdale Water District, Los Angeles County Public Works and the City of Palmdale.

The free workshop is from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.

