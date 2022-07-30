PALMDALE — Residents are invited to come out and learn more about home composting, on Tuesday, in a workshop provided by the Palmdale Water District, Los Angeles County Public Works and the City of Palmdale.
The free workshop is from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
The workshop will be presented by guest speaker Erin Harris, a Los Angeles County Public Works Smart Gardening Instructor.
Harris will teach participants the basics of backyard composting, water-wise gardening, worm composting, grass-cycling and edible gardening.
Participants may also enter to win a raffle for an indoor composting starter kit.
Composting has come to the forefront locally, in recent months, with new state laws requiring residents and businesses to separate their organic waste — such as food waste and yard clippings — to keep these materials out of landfills, where their decomposition produces methane. Instead, this waste is being used to create compost when removed by waste haulers, such as WM.
Residents can do the same thing on a smaller scale with their own organic waste.
Compost can also be part of water-wise gardening, as it helps soil retain moisture.
Contact PWD Public Affairs Specialist Michelle Trejo at 661-441-5944 or mtrejo@palmdalewater.org for information about the workshop.
