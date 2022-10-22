Obit Lucy Simon

SIMON

 Anonymous

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucy Simon, the composer who received a Tony nomination, in 1991, for her work on the long-running Broadway musical “The Secret Garden,” has died. She was 82.

Simon, sister of pop superstar Carly Simon, died, Thursday, at her home in Piedmont, NY, a family spokesperson said. Simon had breast cancer.

