PALMDALE — It’s been in the works for several years, but actual construction on the Avenue R Complete Streets and Safe Route to Schools projects will start, on Wednesday.
The $13.3 million project will expand Avenue R between Sierra Highway and 25th Street East, to make it a complete five-lane arterial, with two lanes in each direction and a middle left turn lane.
It will also fill in gaps in the sidewalks, add bike lanes and improve curb ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. The bike lanes will connect to the Sierra Highway bike path, officials said.
While focused on Avenue R, the project also includes improvements to the intersection of Avenue R-4 and 11th Street East, at the entrance to Tumbleweed Elementary School.
Construction of the project will be done in phases to limit road closures. The entire project is expected to take two years to complete.
“The Avenue R corridor is one of our city’s main thoroughfares and these improvements have been a long time coming,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a release announcing the beginning of construction. “We have worked hard to acquire the funds needed to bring it up to the standards in terms of safety, access and function that our residents need and deserve.”
The improved thoroughfare will comply with Complete Street standards and provide safer routes to schools for children who must currently contend with a lack of sidewalks and little buffer from traffic.
Four schools with approximately 6,000 students are in the project area and improved signage and other safety features in school zones are included in the project.
The area is already highly used by pedestrians, including a large number of students and the improvements will make it safer, with sidewalks and bike lanes providing a buffer from traffic.
The changes are also designed to slow traffic on the street and open it to all modes of transportation, whether by car, bus, bike or walking.
For updates, visit City of Palmdale-Government on Facebook or online at www.CityofPalmdale.org/PublicWorks
Email any project-related questions to AveRconstruction@cityofpalmdale.org
