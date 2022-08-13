ROSAMOND — A Canadian company is seeking approval to build an energy storage facility in Rosamond, one that employs a novel approach by using compressed air stored deep underground in a cavern and generating electricity when it is released.
The Willow Rock Energy Storage Center (formerly Gem Energy Storage Center) is proposed by Hydrostor to be on about 70 acres at Sweetser and Tehachapi-Willow Springs roads, west of the community.
If all goes as planned, construction on the 500-megawatt storage facility could begin, in 2024, and be operational, in 2028.
The company is seeking certification from the California Energy Commission for the plant, which uses Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage, or A-CAES. A Commission committee considering the application for certification held an informational hearing on the project, Thursday, in Rosamond.
The facility is different than battery storage sites. Using a proprietary system, the Hydrostor A-CAES uses energy to compress air, storing the heat produced in that process in large, insulated water tanks.
The compressed air is then stored deep underground, in pods within a 2,000-foot-deep cavern, Hydrostor CEO Curtis VanWalleghem said. The air is kept at pressure by displacing water in the pods, which is held in a spill pond on the surface.
To access the stored energy, the air is released from the cavern, heated by the stored hot water tanks and used to power air turbines to generate electricity, he said.
“It only uses air, rock and water,” he said, and produces no emissions.
The tallest structures on the site would be 80 to 90 feet tall, Hydrostor Senior Vice-President Curt Hildebrand said, calling it “a modest visual impact.”
According to the plans, the plant would require 450 to 550 acre-feet of water initially, and about 20 to 60 acre-feet annually to compensate for loss. An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons.
Preferably, the site would use non-potable water, Hildebrand said, and the company plans to secure water commercially.
The $1 billion project is estimated to require about 250 workers during construction, with a peak of 700. Once operational, it is expected to require 25 to 40 full-time employees, he said.
The technology is lower cost and lasts longer than batteries, VanWalleghem said. Willow Rock is predicted to have a 50-year lifespan.
The 12-year-old company has demonstrated this technology on a small scale, with a one-megawatt demonstration site in Toronto and a commercial, eight-megawatt facility in Goderich, Ontario, that began operating, three years ago, VanWalleghem said.
“This would be the flagship project,” he said of Willow Rock, where those interested in the technology from around the world would visit.
The company has a similar-sized project near Morro Bay in the application process with the Commission, as well as others planned in Australia and Britain, according to the Hydrostor website.
The location in Rosamond was selected for its geologic properties, believed to have the characteristics necessary for the cavern, Hildebrand said.
The company is still undergoing the geological survey of the site, under a Conditional Use Permit from Kern County, to determine if it meets the requirements. The company has applied for an extension to that permit, that is scheduled to be heard by the Planning Commission, on Aug. 25, Hildebrand said.
“The county does believe you should’ve done this before you submitted your application to the California Energy Commission,” Kern County Director of Planning and Natural Resources Lorelei Oviatt said. “I am not inclined to give them more time, after the nine months (recommended for the extension).”
Oviatt also detailed numerous other issues with the proposed project from the County perspective, including the rural, residential location and the fact that it has many characteristics of a mining project, given the cavern. This raises issues of noise and dust during four years of construction.
These concerns were echoed by residents during the hearing.
Resident Becky Goodwin also noted the berm for the above-ground pond is against her back fence, leaving her downhill from a potential flood. The large structures for the turbines will also destroy her much-loved view.
“I have a beautiful view right now,” she said. “There’s no way you can tell me it’s a very small footprint.”
County officials are also quite concerned about the facility location on Tehachapi-Willow Springs Road, which is the primary access to large renewable energy areas and a large agricultural firm. As such, the road sees a great deal of heavy truck traffic. Oviatt questioned the placement of the cavern and how it could affect that road.
The geological resources were also a concern identified by the Commission staff, as part of the environmental review process for certification.
The Commission’s certification process mimics the state’s environmental regulations, officials said. While there will be no Environmental Impact Report, similar documents considering impacts and mitigation measures will be part of the process, along with analysis of the project’s technical details.
“This is a new technology, this is intriguing, it sound exciting as well,” Commissioner and Presiding Committee Member Kourtney Vaccaro said, and clear, easily understood information is necessary for the process.
Public comments are welcomed throughout the process. Information is available on the Commission’s website, on the project docket page at https://www.energy.ca.gov/powerplant/caes/gem-energy-storage-center. (The project is listed under the previous and current names.)
Comments may be made directly on the docket page, or through the public advisor at publicadvisor@energy.ca.gov or by phone at 916-957-7910.
