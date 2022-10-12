LANCASTER — Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, will host a community project funding workshop, on Friday, at the City of Hope Antelope Valley Community Resource Center.
The workshop is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon, at the center, 44151 15th St. West.
Community Project Funding allows members of Congress to request direct funding for specific projects that benefit the communities they represent.
During the workshop, Garcia will provide information to community partners on the CPF process and answer any questions. This event will include information for local nonprofits, government entities and the community at large.
For details and to RSVP for the event, contact Garcia’s Antelope Valley district office at 661-839-0532.
