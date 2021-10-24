SAN JOSE — A community service officer for San Jose has been charged with gun-related crimes after the FBI linked him to online comments advocating the killing of police officers.
Denis Shevchenko, 40, was charged this week with three misdemeanor counts of illegal weapons possession after police searched his home and found at least nine firearms, including an illegally modified assault rifle.
The search was prompted by an FBI probe, which traced inflammatory posts on the social media platform Gab to Shevchenko. According to a court papers, Shevchenko allegedly solicited people to shoot police officers and others based on their political ideologies.
“These allegations are extremely serious and are being fully investigated to determine the extent of any criminal conduct by our employee, and the extent to which any others may be involved,” San Jose police Chief Anthony Mata said, Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.