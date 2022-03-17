LANCASTER
Iris, daylily group plans presentation
The Hi Desert Iris & Daylily Society and Allie Deaton will present “One Day Wonders … the Daylily” from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, at the Antelope Acres Community Center, 8812 West Ave. E-8, at 90th Street West.
During April, the Society will not have its monthly club meeting, but it is conducting an iris sale at its nursery. Also planned are a nursery cleanup event at 9 a.m., April 28, and sale days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30.
For details call Marylin at (661) 305-8585.
Webinar for seniors set
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster, 43454 30th St. West, invites the community to learn how to reduce the risk of falling at home, with a free webinar at 1 p.m., March 24.
Adrian Cagigas, a licensed athletic trainer and senior fitness expert, will host the free webinar.
For details, contact Prestige Senior Living Lancaster at 661-949-2177.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
