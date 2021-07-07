PALMDALE
Boogie Woogie Mamas
seeking dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a dance group for seniors, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
Coffee 4 Vets offered
at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
Vets 4 Veterans meet monthly
Vets 4 Veterans conducts its monthly meetings at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at
the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.
Among the monthly activities are discussing future activities, such as grocery deliveries to 50 veterans every month and a future Vets 4 Veterans Training Program.
The organization also is planning its annual golf tournament in October and will establish a committee for the Vets 4 Veterans Evening of Community Support Dinner in January.
LANCASTER
Barbecue event to raise funds
for veterans
Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 West Ave. J, will conduct a fundraiser to help veterans from 5 to 8 p.m. July 16.
The meals, which cost $5 (cash only), consist of a barbecue pork sandwich, beans and a drink.
For details, call 661-802-8300.
Health center in need of volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
