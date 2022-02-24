LANCASTER
Brain fitness webinars on tap
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster will conduct a free, live webinar series on a brain fitness program at 11 a.m., on Thursdays in February.
The webinars will be hosted by Elicia Stewart, a Prestige Care wellness coach.
Visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com for details.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
PALMDALE
Pageant seeks contestants
The Palmdale Queens Pageant is seeking contestants.
The age groups are Little Miss (six to eight years old by May 1), Young Miss (nine years old by May 1 to 11 years old by Sept. 1), Junior Miss (11 to 14 years old by Aug. 1) and Miss (16 to 19 years old by May 1. The deadline to apply is Sunday.
For details, email PalmdalePageant@yahoo.com or call Sarah Lewelling at 661-317-1139.
