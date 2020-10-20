PALMDALE — A beautiful soul. Amazing. Classy. Smart. The tributes poured in as friends learned of the passing of Ingrid Chapman.
She died on Oct. 12 in her Palmdale home, after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was 73.
In 2013, the public relations executive was one of three women chosen to represent the 5th Supervisorial District as one of Los Angeles County Commission for Women’s, “Women of the Year.”
Chapman was active in a number of civic organizations, including the Antelope Valley Board of Trade, Lancaster West Rotary and Zonta International. She served as chairman of the Board for the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce in 2005-06.
“She was loved by all,” Lori Fischer, broker associate with Coldwell Banker said.
Chapman’s career included working as the road manager and communications liaison for comedienne Phyllis Diller. She served as director of resource development for The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley prior to starting Chapman Communications in 2001 with her brother Robert Vanderstok. Their first client was Chapman’s former employer.
A former Board member of United Way and founding member and past president of Public Relations Officials, or PROz, she also served on the Mental Health America Advisory Committee.
Chapman won its prestigious Leona Frieder Award in 2010. A longtime member of the Lancaster West Rotary, she was the 2002 winner of Zonta International’s Athena Award.
“Ingrid Chapman was one of the first people I connected with in the AV, more than 30 years ago,” Judy Cooperberg, Chief Advancement officer, North County at Mental Health America of Los Angeles, said. “We met at the United Way’s AV Council of Executives. I was instantly drawn to her enthusiasm, charisma and kindness. I was thrilled when she agreed to join our newly formed Advisory Committee for Mental Health America of Los Angeles in 2001. She became an invaluable consultant, problem solver and supporter of our events and agency growth. But most importantly of all, I was truly blessed to call her friend.”
Chapman co-founded the Antelope Valley Women’s Conference in 2006 and led the inaugural committee for the “Operation Welcome Home” Veteran’s Day Parade committee in 2006. She subsequently helped organize the 2009 Antelope Valley Veterans Day Parade.
She is survived by her husband Gary, to whom she was married 26 years; her sister Monique LeRoy, brother Robert Vanderstok and numerous nephews and nieces. Chapman’s memorial will be in 2021.
Chapman and Vanderstok are the children of Bram Vanderstok, the Netherlands’ most decorated aviator and one of three men to elude capture during a breakout from a German POW camp that was depicted in the movie “The Great Escape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.