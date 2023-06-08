PALMDALE — Hundreds of community members dropped off their unused paint for recycling during a recent paint dropoff and giveaway event sponsored by nonprofit PaintCare.

Others picked up paint in good condition for free. More than 19,000 pounds of paint were collected, while nearly 300 gallons were given away to the public.

