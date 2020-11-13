LAKE HUGHES — A community meeting is planned for 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Lake Hughes for Los Angeles County officials to provide information for people whose properties were burned by the Lake Fire and to talk about protecting property from winter storms.
The meeting will take place outside the Lake Hughes Community Center, 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road. Social distancing protocols will be observed.
Participating will be the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning, Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, and the Los Angeles Treasurer-Tax Collector, as well as the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
Topics will include debris removal, hazardous waste removal, protecting against debris flows, permits for rebuilding, consumer protections for fire victims and property tax issues.
The meeting will be similar to a meeting held in October by county agencies in Juniper Hills for Bobcat Fire victims.
