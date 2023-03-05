SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation’s five-year 2023-28 Strategic Plan is available for download.
A community meeting about the Strategic Plan to be held at Jackie Robinson Park was postponed last month due to inclement weather. It is now scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 29 at the park, 8773 East Ave. R.
Attendees will be able to learn about programs for all ages and abilities, increased park access and key Strategic Plan goals. They will also be able to connect with department staff and fellow community members. Refreshments will be served.
There is a chance to win raffle prizes, too. The prizes include a golf tee time for four with cart and passes for Los Angeles County Arboretum, Descanso Gardens, Virginia Robinson Gardens and the South Coast Botanical Garden. Other prizes include Raging Waters tickets and Ford Theatre concert tickets.
There will be activities for children and translation and interpretation services will also be available.
The Strategic Plan’s six goals include promoting play and well-being of youth, families and seniors. The plan also seeks to strengthen programs, experiences and engagement in community. The third goal is to increase park equity and access to innovative park space. The fourth is to invest in staff and volunteers. A fifth goal seeks to provide stewardship of public lands, natural resources and urban forestry. The sixth is to advance organizational excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.