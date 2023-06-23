LOS ANGELES — Community leaders from embattled City Councilman Curren Price’s district on Thursday decried a proposal to suspend the elected official while he faces criminal charges — saying he is presumed innocent and should be allowed to continue governing.
“This is our leader, this is our city councilor,” Dr. Jerry Abraham, a community physician, said during a news conference in South Los Angeles.
“Let us be represented. Let us have a voice at the table so we can continue to do the work God has intended us to do — to help, to heal ... to bring everyone together.”
The council’s Rules Committee today is scheduled to consider a motion to suspend Price, but the councilman is pushing back against the effort.
“I have lived my entire life in public service honorably and with no other focus than the best interests of my constituents,” Price said in a statement Wednesday.
“As such, I am eager to respond both to the misguided charges that have been filed against me, and the unfair aspersions that have been cast upon my wife. I am confident that the court, and any fair observers, will recognize that these charges are unwarranted.”
On June 13, Price was charged with embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest. The following day he stepped down from the position of council president pro tempore, and from his committee assignments.
Krekorian last week introduced a motion to begin the process of possibly suspending Price from council. The Rules Committee will consider that motion today — and any recommendations that come from that panel would head to full council next week.
