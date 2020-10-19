LANCASTER — Students can get free distance learning tutoring at the City’s Desert View, Gadsden and Lowtree community homes.
Lancaster has five local Community Homes, operated in partnership with Grace Chapel, which offer community programs through the homes. Grace Chapel staffed each home with a director and volunteers to serve the needs of their respective neighborhoods.
“All of our staff has been background-checked and fingerprinted to ensure the safety of your children,” Community Pastor Jeremy Hartley said in a statement.
Free tutoring sessions are available from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday at the Desert View and Lowtree community homes, and from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Gadsden Community Home.
To enroll in the Desert View Community Home tutoring program, visit the home, at 45740 Kingtree Ave., between 3 and 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday or send an email to Michele Carey, director of the Desert View Community Home. She can be reached at mcarey@gclancaster.com
To enroll in the Gadsden Community Home tutoring program, visit the home, 45534 Gadsden Ave., between 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, or send an email to Ameer Burton, director of the Gadsden Community Home. He can be reached at ameer.burton22@gmail.com
Grace Chapel is partnering with AVReach Church to serve the needs of the Gadsden community.
“We have exciting resources and more programming planned in the future. Stay tuned,” Hartley said.
To enroll at the Lowtree Community Home, visit the home, at 43745 12th St. West, between 3 and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or send an email to Maria Vonder Reith, director of the Lowtree Community Home. She can be reached at mvonderreith@gclancaster.com
Grace Chapel is partnering with Crosswind Community Church to serve the needs of the Lowtree community.
“We have exciting resources and more programming planned in the future. Stay tuned,” Hartley said.
The Community Home programming follows CDC COVID-19 Guidance, including admission procedures, social distancing, cleaning/sanitization and Coronavirus signage. For details or concerns regarding COVID-19 safeguards, contact the site director.
