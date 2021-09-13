LANCASTER — The evolution of Lancaster’s Community Homes, in residential neighborhoods throughout the city, has seen their use shift to meet the changing needs and interests of the community.
The award-winning homes began in 2008 as Wellness and Impact Homes. After a 2019 review of each property and discussions with community partners, the homes were reintroduced as Community Homes with four specific categories: Neighborhood Impact, Neighborhood Health, A Place in Time, and Cherished. Each category embodying a distinct purpose, according to a staff report by Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services Director Sonya Patterson.
The homes are operated through strategic community partnerships with local nonprofits.
The Neighborhood Health Homes — at 1102 West Ave. H-5 and 422 Landsford St. — are offered via a partnership with The Children’s Center of Antelope Valley to provide a central location for behavioral, mental and physical health services.
A Place in Time Homes are a joint collaboration with Antelope Valley Partners for Health and Antelope Valley College to provide supportive housing and supportive services for AV College students experiencing homelessness through a pilot program. Locations are confidential.
Cherish Homes are offered through a partnership with CherishedLA to provide housing and wraparound care for female survivors of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitative. The locations of these homes are also confidential.
Through a proposed partnership with Central Christian Church, Project Joy, Grace Resources and Victory Outreach, the Neighborhood Impact Homes seek to meet the social, emotional, and physical needs of families to help them thrive.
Neighborhood Impact Homes are offering Distance Learning Tutoring Programs, free of charge. Locations are: 45740 Kingtree Ave., 45304 Fifth St. East, 45534 Gadsden Ave. and 43028 Guyman Ave.
The City Council, on Tuesday, will consider whether to authorize City Manager Jason Caudle or his designee, to negotiate terms of agreements with the nonprofit partners to occupy and provide programming for the Community Homes, and to execute all contracts and associated documents.
