Challenger Memorial Youth Center was closed by Los Angeles County, but the site will be redesigned with input from a variety of community engagements.

LANCASTER — After wrapping up a six-month long competitive bidding process, Los Angeles County’s Department of Economic Opportunity has contracted Antelope Valley Partners for Health to spearhead community engagement efforts that will inform the design of a reimagined Challenger Memorial Youth Center.

Challenger Memorial, along with the 60 acres of land it sits upon at 5300 West Ave. I, has been dormant since Los Angeles County closed the doors of the former juvenile hall. The county-owned facility includes shuttered dormitories, a school gymnasium, dining hall and a total floor area of approximately 220,000 square feet.

