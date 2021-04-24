PALMDALE — Three days after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd, Antelope Valley clergy, community leaders and activists gathered at Poncitlán Square to reflect on the verdict and the continued fight for criminal justice reform.
Co-organizer Rev. V. Jesse Smith said the Chauvin verdict is just the start and there is much work yet to do.
“We were able to just breathe just a little bit, but that doesn’t stop us from continuing to fight on for the justice that has to take place for the countless numbers of other African Americans who have been shot and killed and justice has not been rendered to them yet,” he said at the Friday morning event. “Our reform in this community and through the nation is not only just the reform of the criminal justice system, but it must be with respect to our elected officials, with respect to the sheriff’s department, with respect to those that are in power high and low that the justice we received in Minnesota cannot just start there, but it also must continue in the Antelope Valley. It also must continue in the Sheriff’s Department here in Palmdale and Lancaster, but also at the courthouse.”
Smith said they were not there to tell the community what the reforms are.
“We are working on the reforms,” he said. “We are working to change the criminal justice system; we are working with the Justice Department.”
Smith said they will come together at some point with a detailed plan on what they believe needs to be done as a community to reform the criminal justice system and law enforcement in the Antelope Valley.
“This is the first time in my 88 years on planet Earth of seeing a white cop being handcuffed and led off to prison and that happened because of our lawyers and the loss of a life of Floyd in broad daylight in the middle of the city and the whole world saw it,” co-organizer Bishop Henry Hearns said. “And the whole world marched, everywhere they came together and recognized the fact that a great wrong had taken place in Minnesota.”
Hearns said he was thankful he lived long enough to see it.
“That’s not enough,” he said, adding there are good cops, and a few bad ones. “We’ve got to keep going. We are one for what is good and we are one against what is evil.”
Nigel Holly, put aside his many titles and addressed the crowd as a Black man.
“When the officer put his knee on George’s neck, he didn’t ask him what was his title,” he said. He didn’t ask him who he was or where he came from. He didn’t even ask him about his family.”
Holly noted the celebration for the “accountability” of the Chauvin verdict is but one small wink at justice.
“Accountability does not replace the experience of being human,” he said.
Holly said the Chauvin verdict is one small victory.
“I don’t know anyone that likes the professional sport of boxing and say a boxer won because he won one round,” he said. “He still has 12 more rounds of boxing to go. We still have nearly 500 years of atrocities to overcome.”
Pastor Brian Johnson also said there is much work left to do.
“It’s even crazy for me to say out of my mouth we’re happy for the verdict that happened on last Tuesday,” he said. “But again, unfortunately, this is what accountability looks like, and it’s unfortunate that we have to celebrate for a few moments for what should be done on a consistent and regular basis.”
Johnson recalled seeing his best friend shot and killed by a police officer in the early 1990s in the Antelope Valley.
“Every time I see this it brings back these old wounds and we want to heal; we want to heal,” he said. “And that’s why it’s so important to stay involved.”
Johnson said he will be out in the street to ask the community what they want to see in regard to law enforcement.
Speaker Arthur Calloway said everything had to happen perfectly for Chauvin to be convicted.
“What I’m celebrating is the closure that family gets to have,” he said.
Activist Miguel Coronado also addressed the crowd.
“Police in the US have killed at least 64 civilians since the trial began, with the killings of Daunte Wright, 20, and Adam Toledo, 13, and Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, being the most recent high–profile examples,” he said. “George Floyd’s murder was not an isolated incident but rather a part of a larger intentional pattern of racist state violence targeting poor and working–class Black and Brown people.”
Coronado added they do not hate cops.
Pastor Tina Thornton said they stand with the community.
“I believe pastors are to get out there and work with the community because without the community there is no church,” Thornton said. “If we come together as one the job can get done.”
Antelope Valley Union High School District Board member Victoria Ruffin addressed the crowd as a citizen.
She praised Darnella Frazier, the now 18-year-old teenager who filmed George Floyd’s fatal encounter with Chauvin last year.
“That footage and that courage from that young lady, that is why I stand in that board and I stand with the people in these communities to give that type of courage. We have to be unified.”
Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy also addressed the crowd.
“As I look out, the term leaders was mentioned earlier,” he said. “This isn’t just the leaders; these are people who led prior, but you all could be leaders in this community. I don’t want you to think if you’re 12 years old back there, or 42, this young man right there, that you can’t be a leader … You cannot spell community without unity, and I stand for a unified community. We will continue to agree, and when we disagree, we’ll disagree agreeably.”
Anyone who would like to join the movement can reach Smith by email at vjessesmith@gmail.com
