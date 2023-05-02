LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will hold two open forums on Wednesday for the final two candidates for the position of Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Human Resources.

The forums will be held in the cafeteria from noon to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 5 p.m.

