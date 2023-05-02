LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District will hold two open forums on Wednesday for the final two candidates for the position of Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Human Resources.
The forums will be held in the cafeteria from noon to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 5 p.m.
Candidates Lauren Elan Helsper and Jamail Carter will discuss their preparation for the position, education, leadership philosophy and views on significant issues related to the position, according to a description.
Helsper is scheduled first at noon in the cafeteria, at 3041 West Ave. K.
Helsper serves as Director of EEO, Leaves and Workplace Safety Programs at College of the Canyons, a position she has held since June. Prior to that she served as director of Diversity, Compliance and Title IX Coordinator at Cerritos College. Elan Helsper has a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of California, Los Angeles, as well as a master’s degree in education and a doctorate in higher education from the University of Southern California.
“I am very excited about the prospect of joining the AVC family,” Elan Helsper wrote in her candidate stated objective. “It is clear that the district is embarking in many new opportunities and initiatives and ushering in a new era of excellence with the opening of new buildings, expansion of academic programs, and the commitment to furthering DEIA initiatives. I have had the privilege of leading multiple organizations through periods of change, innovation, and transition and am confident I have the requisite skills, knowledge, and abilities to succeed and hope to make AVC my new and permanent home!
Carter’s forum is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. He serves as acting vice president of Student Services at Los Angeles Southwest College, a position he has held since last April. He also serves as president and CEO of The Kayannus Consulting Group Inc.
He has bachelor’s degree in Film & Electronic Arts from California State University, Long Beach; an MBA in Management and Leadership from the University of La Verne; and a master’s degree and doctorate in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Alliant International University.
“I am excited at the prospect of joining the dynamic team here at Antelope Valley College” Carter wrote in his candidate stated objective “A college that has a rich history of doing great work when it comes to transfer preparation, career education, basic skills development and college affordability. I bring over 20 years of work experience and a decade plus in higher education
“Coming out of the global pandemic there has been a sleeping giant awakened in Antelope Valley, and I am ready to join in the efforts in becoming the No. 1 community college both in California and the nation.”
The public will have the opportunity to ask questions pertaining to the position and the candidate’s experience. Those who require an accommodation should contact the college by sending an email to accessiblity@avc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.