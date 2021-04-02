PALMDALE — Local residents looking to do some good for the community before Easter Sunday will have that chance this Saturday.
The Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley will be hosting a community clean-up that is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. near Pete Knight High School at 70th St. East and Avenue S.
The organization’s founder, Eric Ohlsen, said that while he was running for mayor, one of the biggest complaints he heard from residents was illegal dumping.
“There’s several big complaints, but one of them is the illegal dumping,” he said. “And I just got tired of hearing of all these excuses of why you can’t do anything about it. … So I knew that we just had to create a community organization to just go out and start doing it.”
Ohlsen also said that in order to address this particular issue, participation from everyone in the community is going to be needed.
“I keep saying we have everybody problems; the illegal dumping is an everybody problem,” he said. “It’s not just a Palmdale problem, it’s not just a Lancaster problem, not a rural problem, everybody.”
Those wishing to participate are asked to wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 guidelines.
Gloves will be provided, but it is recommended to bring your own. Volunteers are encourage to wear long pants and boots.
Those participating in the clean-up are scheduled to meet near the high school at 9 a.m.
The coalition hosts community clean-ups every Saturday.
For details, visit the coalition’s Facebook page, @CC0fAV. Residents can also send an email to ccofav@gmail.com or call 661-902-1563.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.