LANCASTER — The City Council unanimously approved the tenant improvements at the Lancaster Community Center to Belfor Property Restoration for an amount not to exceed $800,000.
The Council took the action as part of the Jan. 12 meeting. There is no impact to the General Fund. Funding was appropriated in May 2020 under Community Development Block Grant program funding.
“The much-anticipated Lancaster Community Center will be a hub for community experiences, collaboration, and discovery, where residents of all ages can engage and be enriched,” a staff report said. “The City’s investment into a community center is an investment into its citizens’ potential and future.”
The Community Center, at 44611 Yucca Ave, previously served as the Lancaster Community Shelter operated by Grace Resources. The shelter closed in August 2017 due to financial challenges. The building remained vacant for some time, becoming vandalized, defaced, and dilapidated
City staff began the process of an insurance claim to repair the building. The insurance company hired a contractor, Belfor, to address the vandalism-related repairs. City staff is working with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development to process the appropriate documentation to award Belfor the work as a formal bidding process may have resulted in unnecessary costs, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.