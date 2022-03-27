LANCASTER — After more than three years, the Lancaster Community Center is open and ready to inspire children and adults alike with its multiple communal areas for activities such as music, dance, arts and craft and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
City officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Thursday afternoon, to celebrate the new space, at 44611 Yucca Ave. The Community Center is in the city’s former community shelter. Part of the building was constructed in 1986, while the other half was built in 2001.
The center is decorated with art curated by the Museum of Art and History. The current artwork on display is from the museum’s exhibition Count Me In for the 2020 census.
“We want people to look at the community center as their place, where they can find their purpose and pursue their passion,” ” Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services, said.
The 14,000 square-foot building features 10 dedicated spaces including a teen space where teens can socialize, relax and collaborate. There is also a makerspace where residents can experiment with hands-on projects, materials, and tools including a 3D printer. They will be able to explore STEM concepts, entrepreneurship, and fabrication. The center has media rooms with green screen that can be used for video production. The music room has guitars and other equipment for budding or experienced musicians to use. The center also has an early education space for young ones.
The music rooms will be a space for lessons, recording audio or even music engineering. There is also an arts and crafts room, library room, game room and dance room. Residents can visit the kitchen for nutrition classes and culinary demonstrations. There is also a computer lab for residents of all ages who need access to computers and/or computer classes.
“I think that there’s something there for everybody that wants it,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “Every kid that wants to work with a computer, it’s there; every kid that wants to do 3D printing, I guess every adult too, it’s here, and we’ll see how it develops and how much you like it.”
“This is truly a great day for us,” Councilman Raj Malhi said. “The Community Center is very important for our community and finally here we are.”
Melissa Varela, manager for Lancaster is Community Services Division, has been with the project from the beginning.
“Today really marks a momentous occasion for the City of Lancaster, for the community, for the residents, for all of you here today, for our neighbors,” Varela said.
Devin Birden, a member of the Measure LC Citizens Committee, toured the facility with his eight-year-old son Nalij.
“He’s an artist himself, so I think he’s looking forward to the arts and crafts room the most,” Birden said.
Representatives from Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita; state Sen. Scott Wilk; Assemblyman Tom Lackey; and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office presented certificates to the city in honor of the center’s opening.
Donna Termeer, senior field deputy for Supervisor Barger, praised Varela’s “deep heart” for the project.
“She has been invested in this from the beginning,” Termeer said. “It has been a long project and she has stuck it out. I want to thank her on top, of course, the City Council for everything that they’ve done.”
“This is going to be a place where a lot of dreams come true as people learn their computer skills and expand on their skill set and found out whatever their needs are,” Jackie Owens, field representative for Garcia, said.
“Every week the city of Lancaster has a new goody for us to unwrap and this is just amazing,” Donna Hill, Wilk’s district director, said.
Anna Zarley, Lackey’s field representative, also congratulated the city.
“The City of Lancaster is bigger and better,” Zarley said. “Look at this wonderful place — everybody’s going to be able come on in here, use the computer, sit down and relax.”
The community center will open to the public, starting Monday. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Memberships will be available in the future.
There will be free hours as well as rental opportunities for professionals to use the center’s amenities.
