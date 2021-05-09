PALMDALE — Edwards Air Force Base Plant 42 will hold a community blood drive on Wednesday that is open to the public.
The blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmdale Regional Airport Air Terminal, 41000 20th St. East, at Avenue P.
Individuals can make an appointment to save a life and get a free COVID-19 antibody test. Visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: plant42.
The gates will be open with no badge needed.
To streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes visit www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.